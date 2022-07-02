Williamsport City Hall up for sale

The city of Williamsport will allow realtors to come in and tour the building that was built in the 1800s.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — City Hall in Williamsport has been vacant for the past six months. Now, city officials are exploring options for the future of 245 West Fourth Street, and that includes selling the building that was built in the 1880s.

"We are going to host tours for interested realtors. They can come and walk through city hall to get a feel for it and then that gives them another month, I believe April 8th, to submit proposals," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Storm damage left mold and bad air quality riddled throughout the building.

According to Mayor Slaughter, previous administrations did not do full-scale repairs and maintenance on the building. You can see where water melted the ceilings and walls of the building.

"I am assuming over the years, administrations, councils, or whomever decided to save a little bit of money but when you don't fully fix the issue it is getting proportionally and exponentially worse," said Slaughter.

City Hall in Williamsport is still condemned. Newswatch 16 got a tour of the building and water damage could be found on every floor. According to Mayor Slaughter, repairs and upgrades would cost the city upwards of $15 million.

"A number of items that need to be rehabbed, replaced, or fixed within City Hall," added Slaughter. "So, we will get all those numbers in front of us and we will look at those numbers and review them. Administration and city council will make the most fiscally responsible decision on behalf of the taxpayers."

The city recently spent $160,000 on an ADA-accessible ramp outside of the property. Newswatch 16 asked Mayor Slaughter why this project was done if there is intent to sell the property. He says the city legally had to because of a lawsuit.

"It is fully ADA-compliant. It was inspected. We had to comply in order not to be contempt of court in relation to the ramp."

Realtors will be taking a tour of the building on March 7 and the city will mull over any offers. If the property is sold, the city will likely keep its offices located in the Trade and Transit buildings permanently.