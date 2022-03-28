Mixed feelings about cold weather in Lackawanna County

Winter weather just won't go away! Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with people in Scranton about today's blustery weather

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a windy day with passing snow squalls and thermometers reading temperatures in the 20s. It's hard to believe it's springtime on a day like this. After a taste of warm weather, people we spoke to in Scranton weren't happy about pulling the winter coats back out.

"I can't wait till the sun is beaming and it's nice out, and it's beach time. That's my type of weather, and I thought it was coming, but I don't know now," said Brooke Singer.

"I just want to warm up and start getting some yard work done and stuff I have to do around the house. And it's kind of hampering me right now," said Robert Haas.

Haas and his friend Fred Beynon were walking their dogs at McDade Park. Robert says when it's too cold, Sadie's walks get cut a bit short, to her dismay.

"Oh, she loves it. She'd be out every day. I can't keep her in the house."

"I saw a lot of robins here today. He was chasing them off. Come here, young man," Fred said.

Most people were bundled up in heavy coats, hats, and gloves. And then there are the people who weren't letting the chilly temps bother them.

"It doesn't bother me."

"Yeah, you're wearing shorts."

"Yeah. I wear them all year round," said Randy Spaits.

Maria Muroski was also wearing shorts and says she prefers the cold weather.

"Literally during the winter blizzard, I sleep with a fan on full blast. I would not know blizzard and lay in the snow like a husky. Just huddled in there like, yeah," Maria said.

In typical northeastern Pennsylvania fashion, this weather won't last too long before we can resume our typical spring activities.