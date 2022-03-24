Spring spruce-ups: Pro tips to start getting your outdoors ready for the warmer weather to come

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Are you looking to bring some life back to your landscaping?
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Corky’s Garden Path in the Justice area of Lackawanna County.
Cory Kashuba and Rich Vaicekauskas from Corky's offered all sorts of "news you can use tips."
Some of their suggestions to tackle around your home now include:
- Consider planting early season Spring containers such as pots of Pansies. The curve ball is the upcoming temps in the teens. So, try to hold off on those until our area has steady temps that stay in the 30s.
- As for planting grass seed? Rich and Cory suggest waiting for soil temps to consistently stay around 45 degrees.
- If deer are a problem around your garden and flower beds, the pros at Corky’s suggest using a deer repellent that you can buy at your local garden center. Another pro tip, rotate deer repellent so the animals don’t get use to it.
