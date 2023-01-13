Member of Little Rock Nine stops in Dunmore

Penn State Scranton welcomed a historical figure to campus Friday as part of its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Minnijean Brown Trickey spoke to students, staff, and members of the Penn State Scranton community on Friday.

Trickey is a member of the Little Rock Nine.

In 1957, she was one of nine children who risked their lives to attend Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

While the Supreme Court had already decided to strike down racial segregation in public schools, it was Trickey and others who tested the strength of the decision.

"So much of social change in this country was done by young people. And if they, if nobody's telling them that, I'm telling them that," said Minnijean Brown Trickey.

Trickey received a U.S. Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian award, in 1999.