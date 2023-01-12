Kris and Daniel Fisk remembered by friend

The brothers had been reported missing on January 9. Their bodies were recovered at the Pike Creek Reservoir.

SILKWORTH, Pa. — The bodies of brothers Daniel and Kris Fisk were pulled from Pike Creek Reservoir after they'd been reported missing on January 9.

John Yenason, formerly of Dallas, spent many of his teenage years with the two avid outdoorsmen.

"That's how when I speak of the difficulties the circle and group of us are having, it's not just we were friends with them, but what they did for our families," Yenason said.

When word began to spread of their disappearance, Yenason and others held out hope for a result that became grimmer as each day went by.

"We kind of just sat on pins and needles waiting to get some more information which was slow to come," Yenason said. "In the end, we got the news we didn't want to hear."

Yenason says the brothers often fished at Pike Creek Reservoir, which Pennsylvania American Water owns, assuming some accident must have occurred that took the lives of both of his friends.

"I can't speak towards the rules of that specific reservoir, but numerous of m friends Kris has had them fishing with him over a 20-year period, he's been on the ice on that reservoir for many many years," Yenason said. "It's unfortunate, but that's why we call things accidents, something, something went wrong."

Yenason is thankful for the times he had with the two men and knows they're in a better place.

"I kind of look at it, if you gotta go, these guys went doing what they loved, and they dies trying to save each other I don't know if there's a better way you could remember this tragedy than remembering it with those two pieces in it," Yenason said.

Pennsylvania American Water told Newswatch 16 that only shoreline fishing is allowed at the Pike Creek Reservoir and that the utility has been cooperating with authorities.

State Police are still investigating the two brothers' deaths, but they have said that nothing is suspicious at this time.