Marywood suicide prevention walk

SCRANTON, Pa. — A walk for suicide prevention took place at a university in Scranton on Sunday.
Graduate student Bianca Gifford hosted the walk at Marywood University.
The idea for the walk started years ago but COVID-19 prevented it from being held in person.
"I decided to organize this walk in honor of my father Kevin Gifford who passed away to suicide in 2015. This holds very special to my heart because I really wanted to do something for the community to end the stigma around mental health," said Gifford.
This was the second in-person suicide prevention walk at Marywood and organizers hope it will become a long-standing tradition in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.