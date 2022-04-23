Jacob's Journey benefit in Moosic

A fundraiser for a teenager with cancer was held in Lackawanna County Saturday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The fundraiser event was held at Colarusso's in Moosic.

Jacob's Journey was started when 17-year-old Jacob Walsh was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February.

Tickets cost $10 and included pasta, pizza, and wing bites, and over 200 items were being raffled off.

"This is crazy man, it's crazy. I'm speechless, speechless," said Jacob Walsh, beneficiary.

"It's so nice to have the support for my son and for our family and I know he's overwhelmed. We're overwhelmed and just so grateful for everything everybody's doing for him and for us," said Denise Williams, Jacob's mother.

"It's, I missed a lot of work, obviously with Jacob having treatments and you know, being hospitalized frequently. It's just gonna help out financially with some of his bills, some of the tube feeding, and, you know, offload some of the missed work and the payment the employment," said Williams.

Jacob is currently undergoing chemotherapy and tells us it is going well for him right now. he is very thankful for the support.