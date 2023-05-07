Special Olympics athletes play alongside Marywood students at Softball Spectacular

Between games, there was a home run derby, base race relay, concessions, and basket raffles.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Special Olympics Pennsylvania Northeast Region partnered with Marywood University for the Unified Softball Spectacular.

Marywood students played alongside Special Olympics athletes.

And between games, there was a home run derby, base race relay, concessions, and basket raffles.

Organizers say the event was a great way to bring everyone together.

