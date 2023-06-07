Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in Scranton

Officers say a man was stabbed along Prospect Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing in Lackawanna County.

Officers say a man was stabbed along Prospect Street around 4 p.m.

The victim was found three blocks away on Pittston Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, there's no word on his condition.

Police have not said if they have any suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.