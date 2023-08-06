Woman accused of harassing, stabbing neighbor in Lycoming County

Police say the woman admitted to threatening the victim earlier in the night.

FAIRLAWN, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is locked up and accused of stabbing her neighbor.

Savana Hauke was picked up late last night after police were called about the stabbing at the Fairlawn Trailer Park in Lycoming Township.

Police say Hauke admitted to threatening the victim earlier in the night.

The victim is still being treated for their injuries.

Hauke is facing assault and harassment charges.

