Man missing from Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County.

Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton.

They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without his medication.

Authorities say O'Rourke boarded a COLTS bus earlier in the day, heading to a dialysis appointment.

Family members say he never got back on the bus after getting the treatment.

"That's all we want to do, is bring him home, especially for the holidays."

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department at (570) 348-4130 or call 911.