Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County.

It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe.

Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. at the place on Coal Street.

Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

No one was injured, and a fire marshal is looking for what caused the fire.