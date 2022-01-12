Fire rips businesses in Columbia County

Smoke poured from Hess Market on Route 487 Thursday morning.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A smoky fire damaged two businesses in Columbia County Thursday morning.

The fire started in the building that houses Hess Market and a hardware store on Route 487 in Orange Township, outside Orangeville.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the building as crews responded.

Firefighters believe it started in the convenience store and spread to the hardware side.

The gas pumps were not involved in the fire, and crews were focused on removing a propane tank from the area.

No one was injured.

There is no word on the cause.

Developing story; check back for updates.