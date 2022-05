John Jenkins, 43, pleaded guilty to murder charges for causing the 2018 death of his girlfriend Tammy Fox.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree murder charges after a crash killed his girlfriend in Scranton.

Tammy Fox died in August of 2018 after her car collided with a tree at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Pine Street in the city.

John Jenkins admitted he cut her brake lines so he could make a pipe for smoking crack cocaine.