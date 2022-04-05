Fallen state troopers remembered in Luzerne County

A state police Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Troop P Barracks.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a day to remember all of the state troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Since then, five troopers have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We must remember that they served and sacrificed for a purpose far greater than themselves. Today is also about who served before us," said Capt. Patrick J. Dougherty, state police.

More than 100 state troopers, retired troopers, and law enforcement members from Luzerne and Wyoming Counties were on hand for the ceremony.