The accident happened in Moosic around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Lackawanna County.

The coroner tells us a 47-year-old man died in an industrial accident at MIA Products in Moosic Friday afternoon.

The man's name has not yet been released.

There's no word on the circumstances that led to the accident in Lackawanna County.