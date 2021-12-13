Driver in deadly Monroe County crash paroled after guilty plea

John Teague of East Stroudsburg was charged in December of 2017 after two vehicles collided on Milford Road near Marshalls Creek.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Monroe County back in 2017 has been paroled after a guilty plea last year.

Leonard Wolf, the driver of the other car, was killed, and his passenger was injured.