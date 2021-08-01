Lackawanna County school districts respond to state's new guidance on school reopenings

State health officials are changing course for how students should return to the classroom. Elementary students are now encouraged to move to in-person learning.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After months of encouraging virtual classes for school districts in counties with high levels of community transmission, the state is changing its tune.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says new research suggests it may be "safer" for elementary students to return to in-person learning.

One recent study weighed the costs and benefits of keeping children away from school and found that school reopenings have not led to negative COVID-19 health outcomes, such as an increase in hospitalizations.

Until now, the state has recommended fully virtual learning for school districts located in counties considered to have "substantial" levels of community transmission. Now, health officials say hybrid learning models can be offered to elementary students in those counties.

The goal is to begin the process of bringing as many students as possible back into the classroom.

"We're happy that the state is recognizing the absolute importance of in-person instruction. I do think they have given districts the flexibility and been clear that it is driven by local circumstances," said Lakeland School District Superintendent Marc Wyandt.

"It was that light at the end of the tunnel, you know a lot of us feel, you want to follow the recommendations from PDE [Pennsylvania Department of Education] and the Department of Health, and this gives us a little bit more flexibility," said Sayre.

The state says schools should also prioritize bringing special needs students back into the classroom. The recommendations for middle school and high school students have not changed.

To be clear - this is in no way an order for elementarys to return to in-person learning, just updated guidance.

Lakeland School District plans to stick with its hybrid model for now.

"We don't have a specific timeline right now. Our focus is making sure that we're able to maintain hybrid in-person learning and do that safely so we can get face-to-face time with as many kids as possible," said Wyandt.

Students in the Carbondale Area School District have been learning online since the start of the school year. The district is now re-evaluating its plans for the spring semester.

Even just the prospect of having kids back in the halls is bringing excitement to the district.