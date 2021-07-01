State encourages mix of remote and in-person learning for elementary students

Starting Jan. 25, the Department of Health and Education are providing a second recommendation for elementary students in substantial level counties.

The Secretary of Health and Secretary of Education announced Thursday a change in policy when it comes to schools in what are considered substantial spread counties.

Up until now, the state recommended students only do classes virtually from home.

The change gives districts the option to do blended or hybrid learning for elementary schools.

The state still recommends all virtual for middle and high schools.

The Secretary of Education stressed these are only recommendations, it is up to districts to decide.

"We know educators and families know students benefit from being in the classroom. Research has showed this is also true for our youngest learners, those at the elementary age. As we encourage schools to return to some form of in-person instruction, provided that they meet all the other mitigation conditions," said Noe Ortega, Secretary of Education.