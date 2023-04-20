Kindness Week at Marywood University

Twin sisters who are students at Marywood University are encouraging kindness all week on campus with a series of events.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Students put their art skills to work inside the Learning Commons at Marywood University this week, creating cards to give to campus staff as a little thank you.

It's part of Kindness Week. The week-long initiative was the idea of twin sisters Maddie and Liz Adams from the Montrose area.

Each day this week, students can take part in a different activity to encourage kindness.

"On Monday, we started our sticky note wall. So, we had students write kind and uplifting messages to other students or to the Marywood community, and we've displayed them on a window here in the Learning Commons," said Maddie.

Liz has a facial difference and says she's experienced unkindness in her life. She knows how meaningful a simple act of kindness can be and wants to share that message with the entire campus.

"To be able to provide opportunities for people to be kind and also for people to be appreciated and to express gratitude. It's so meaningful to me," said Liz.

The idea for Kindness Week stemmed from the twins' podcast Courageously Kind.

"We were having a lot of really deep conversations about kindness and about how we can change the world in really small ways, so we just decided to record those conversations for our friends and our family, and then people started listening, and it was crazy. Now we're in 71 different countries," Liz said.

The Adams sisters say connecting with people around the world is amazing, but making connections with their fellow students who may share similar experiences means just as much.

"We've had so many people interacting, but also people just coming up and telling us stories about how kindness has affected their lives, and so that was something unexpected but so beautiful," Maddie said.

If you're interested in listening to the podcast or learning more about their story, check out their website.