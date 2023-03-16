University in Lackawanna County looking for students to join growing field

Calling all high school students – a university in Lackawanna County is looking for the next generation of students to join a growing field.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Between the pandemic and social media, many young adults are struggling with their mental health.

That means there's a greater need for counselors and psychologists, and a school in Lackawanna County is looking for the next generation of them.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has all the details from Marywood University.

An upcoming Psychology Fair will be held on Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Nazareth Student Center.

At the event, high school students will learn about the psychology field and related human services through interactive tables, presentations, and magic.

Attendees will be able to speak directly with faculty and students from the Psychology and Counseling Department.

Lunch will be provided. There will also be a tour of Marywood's campus.

Event coordinators ask that you RSVP by calling 570-665-1919 or emailing PsychologyClubMU@gmail.com.

You can also learn more about Marywood's Psychology program on their department's Facebook page.

Event details:

What: Psychology Fair

When: Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Marywood University's Nazareth Student Center, 1300 University Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.

Need mental health resources?

Dial 2-1-1 to find a therapist in your community.

Another option? Marywood University has a psychological services center that offers mental health services both in-person and Telehealth at a sliding scale. These services are provided by mostly doctoral students who are supervised by licensed psychologists on Marywood's faculty.

Students use this opportunity for training while providing high-quality, evidence-based services to the community.

The center helps people of all ages.

For an appointment, call 570-348-6269.