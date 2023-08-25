Preparing early for a job in the real world

The Outreach Children's Career Fair gives kids an up-close look into different jobs they could have in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Avianna grows up, she wants to be like Andrew.

He's a barber at Loyalty Barber Shop of Scranton

She got a front-row seat watching Andrew give free haircuts at the Outreach Children's Career Fair.

"I like doing people's hair and I also like cutting people's hair."

The Outreach Children's Career Fair gives kids an up-close look into different jobs they could have in Lackawanna County.

"I like watching, it's kind of cool and I like watching people cut hair."

Something Andrew wished he had growing up.

"Especially barbering, it's something that kids don't think about as a job or like a career I should say, and getting to see it in person and see how fun and cool it is."

It's a creative way to help children start thinking about when they grow up.

While growing up, being a barber was not Andrew's dream job. "I thought I was going to be a rockstar and when that dream failed obviously, I always thought if I had to have a day job being a barber could be the sickest job I could have."

Over the past decade. He's transformed from a student in barber school to the manager of Loyalty Barber Shop, all while doing music on the side.

"It's good for them to see that there are other jobs that are artistic and interesting. Like it's still artistic and it's not factory work, rinse and repeat."

After learning how to combine his talents and passions into his line of work, Andrew hopes he can show kids like Avianna that she too, can find joy in a job when she gets older.

"I think I could be a really great worker as a hairstylist."

Andrew will be one of the dozens of vendors at the Outreach Children's Career Fair. It will be hosted on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scranton's Outreach Center for community resources.