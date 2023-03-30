Students and alumni consider career options

A job fair in Lackawanna County offered a variety of options for those looking for work.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks had a chance to explore job opportunities Thursday afternoon at the Spring Career Expo at the University of Scranton's Byron Center.

The Center for Career Development hosted the event open to students and alumni in all majors.

More than 120 organizations were there to talk about internships, full-time job opportunities, and more.

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin was one of WNEP-TV representatives and talked to students about careers in broadcasting and related fields.