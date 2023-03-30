x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Students and alumni consider career options

A job fair in Lackawanna County offered a variety of options for those looking for work.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks had a chance to explore job opportunities Thursday afternoon at the Spring Career Expo at the University of Scranton's Byron Center.

The Center for Career Development hosted the event open to students and alumni in all majors.

More than 120 organizations were there to talk about internships, full-time job opportunities, and more.

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin was one of WNEP-TV representatives and talked to students about careers in broadcasting and related fields.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.  

More Videos

In Other News

Teens arrested after allegedly showing gun outside school

Before You Leave, Check This Out