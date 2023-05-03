Humor Heals: Comedy show fundraiser for mental health awareness

They say laughter is the best medicine. That's the theory behind a comedy show fundraiser for a national mental health awareness organization.

SCRANTON, Pa. — They say laughter is the best medicine. That's a phrase that Jeannine Luby lives by.

"If we can find the humor in our life, which I know can be difficult, but honestly, it often comes from the pain points; the ones where you're stuck on 81 when we're cursing and everything, we then kind of get power over it instead of it having power over us."

And there's science and research to back that up. "Humor therapy" is a real thing, and Jeannine practices it. She's the founder of an organization called Laugh to Live.

"Laughter, of course, as we know from the research, is wonderful from head to toe for everything from heart health, diabetes. Our mood creates great things and chemicals in the brain that gets us going, reduces stress. It's awesome."

That's why she's bringing a comedian to town this week, to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), but also to boost the spirits of people in the audience.

Gab Bonnesso is from Pittsburgh. She suffers from bipolar disorder and uses humor as a way both to heal and to connect with others.

"She's had people come up out of the audience and say, 'OK, I get my son now, I get my daughter or even myself. I understand. I feel seen now,'" Luby said.

"To hear somebody who has been able to accept their mental illness and use it in a way to thrive and be successful and inspire others, I think it's helpful for all of us to hear," said Marie Onukiavage from NAMI.

It's especially helpful to those who are struggling. And as Kristen Simpson from the Scranton Counseling Center knows, that applies to a lot of people these days.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of people who are coming through our doors, seeking services, presenting in crisis, just really needing to be able to connect with someone to address all different things, from stress to psychosis."

There are two ways you can see comedian Gab Bonnesso this week:

Thursday night at The Cooperage Project in Honesdale. It's free and family-friendly.

Her comedy show Friday at The SPACE at Olive in Scranton is for 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20, and the money raised goes to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. There will also be a basket raffle to raise money for the Humor Therapy Fund.