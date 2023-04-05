School club raises money for mental health speaker

Danville Area High School's mental health club raised money to bring a motivational speaker to the district this week. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Mental health can affect a student's energy level, concentration, and performance. Students at Danville Area High School know this all too well.

"It's a big struggle around here and everywhere, and you have to get the word out that it's OK to talk about it and stuff and that there's better days ahead," said sophomore Garrett Hoffman.

In the last few years, the Danville Area School District has lost three students to suicide. As a result, three years ago, Students Preserving Mental Health was born. The club quickly grew from around 30 to 130 members.

"The students who created the club wanted to bring the community and students together in a way through COVID, and this club is how they were able to do it," said senior Dameon White.

Recently, students in the club raised more than $17,000 to bring Daniel Patterson, a nationally recognized mental health speaker and author from California, to speak.

"We've done lots of fundraisers, and we've gotten donations from community members and businesses not just in Danville but across the area," said Megan Geise, an advisor for the club.

Patterson spoke to the students about his own experiences with bullying in high school as well as anxiety and depression.

"Our students need to hear a very strong message. They need to know what to do when they're struggling, who to reach out to. We want them to know mental health is a top priority in our district," Geise said.

The students seemed to get a lot out of the presentation.

"Even if they need help with just the little things, we want to be able to provide that. Bringing him here might be able to bring people some closure and new ideas of ways to go about dealing with their problems and feelings," White said.

Patterson is giving four presentations in Montour County, including speaking to members of the community.