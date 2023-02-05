Pottsville non-profit rebrands as Trauma Informed Care Center

A non-profit in Schuylkill County wants to use Mental Health Awareness Month to de-stigmatize the definition of trauma, making the topic easier to talk about.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Many organizations are located in the former post office on South Second Street in Pottsville.

One of them is working to meet the growing need for mental health counseling.

Alicia Fleischut is the Executive Director of Clinical Outcome Group Incorporated.

She says they've seen an increase in the number of patients throughout Schuylkill County who've developed mental health issues after living through a traumatic experience.

“90% of our clients experience some kind of trauma in their lifetime. Which is often an obstacle in getting sober or getting better mentally. So we offer specialized training with our staff so that they are better prepared to deal with the clients where they are instead of where we think we are,” she said.

Their biggest obstacle: getting new patients to come in.

So, the nonprofit is rebranding itself as a Trauma Informed Care Center, requiring employees to go through training with the Behavioral Health Alliance Of Rural Pennsylvania.

BHARP CEO, Sally Walker, says this allows more people to open up and process events that, if ignored, could lead to more mental health issues down the road.

“There are things every day that cause trauma and just acknowledging that and then understanding that people's responses aren't to you but are to a past experience or situation they're had,” she explained.

The trauma training includes all staff members, even those who aren't counselors.

Financial Director, Kelly Examitas, says it's changed her approach with patients.

“You're not looking at them in any sort of way. We're just looking at the person and not what they're going through or what they're going to be. And just keeping it a welcoming environment,” she added.

Clinical Outcome Group Incorporated hopes its staff members will utilize their trauma training outside the office's walls, normalizing the conversation around mental health.