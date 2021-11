Flames broke out at a home along May Street in Mayfield just before 6:30 p.m.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Four people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Lackawanna County

Flames broke out at a home along May Street in Mayfield just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire started on the 2nd floor of the home.

Four people were home at the time of the fire but all got out safely.

Officials are saying the fire is suspicious.