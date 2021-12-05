Holiday emporium highlights local authors

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Lackawanna Historical Society is highlighting local authors this holiday season.
The Holiday Emporium Marketplace returned with "Christmas at the Circle" at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City this year.
Shoppers could check out literary works from local authors and find the perfect gift for the bookworm on their list.
"It's been very exciting to come back after COVID. This is the first thing we've done with our local authors since 2019. It's been nice to see everybody in person again and it's been nice to see what they've been up to during COVID because some of them have some new books to promote," said Mary Ann Savakinus, Director of the Lackawanna Historical Society.
Local artists also had their prints up for grabs at the Holiday Emporium in Lackawanna County.
