JESSUP, Pa. — A hole has opened on a bridge crossing the Lackawanna River in Jessup.

The basketball-sized hole is in the bridge along Winton Street.

You can see right through the hole into the river.

There is also cracking around the hole, which could create a bigger problem.

For now, this bridge in Jessup remains open to traffic.