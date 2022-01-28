Health screenings at Scranton barbershop

Geisinger teamed up with Butter's Barbershop in Scranton to host a health screening event Friday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An unlikely partnership in Scranton is making sure everyone has access to the health care they need.

Geisinger teamed up with Butter's Barbershop along Pittston Avenue to host a health screening event Friday afternoon.

Patrons of the barbershop were offered free diabetes, hypertension, and dental screenings.

The partnership developed because Geisinger officials say there's a disproportionate percentage of African Americans in the Scranton area who do not have their hypertension under control compared to the rest of the population.

Customers at Friday's event in Scranton were also given information about resources to help improve their overall health.