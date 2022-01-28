Scientists needed for labs, health care centers

There is a shortage of laboratory scientists across the country. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating spoke with an official at UPMC Williamsport about the urgent need.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Laboratory scientists across the country play a vital role in health care. Medical laboratory professionals fill roles at hospitals and outpatient laboratories and aid in the testing of various diseases and viruses.

"They are responsible for the collection and the testing of specimens and body fluid that help diagnose and treat illness," said LeAnn Hess, the director of laboratory services at UMPC Williamsport.

Hess says the need for laboratory scientists grew significantly during the pandemic.

"It is a 24/7 operation, and the folks are just actively processing, performing the testing, resulting, consulting with our clinician teams, and ensuring that they have the information that they need."

According to UPMC, there are often more job openings for medical laboratory scientists and technicians than there are graduates to fill those vacancies. Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale recently announced the temporary closure of two laboratory sites because of staffing issues.

"We are seeing a lot of staffing challenges, not just on the technical side with the medical lab scientist, but with the phlebotomist. So, it is an art or a skill to be a phlebotomist but also an acquired education," Hess said.

UPMC says it is actively recruiting medical laboratory staff by offering medical students clinical experience.

"We do have affiliated programs for our medical laboratory school here at Williamsport. We have four students a year, and when those students graduate, we hold positions for them."

Hess says even after the pandemic, laboratory scientists will still be needed.

"Antibodies to a specific vaccine you received or to a pathogen you are exposed to, there are a myriad of things we test for on a daily basis."

If you are qualified and interested in learning more about the laboratory science program at UPMC, you can find more information here.