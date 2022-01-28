Wayne Memorial distributing free masks

Free N-95 masks have arrived at one community health center in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne memorial community health centers announced Friday they received more than 9,000 adult N-95 masks.

Masks will be given to patients and the general public at all Wayne Memorial primary care offices, urgent care, and dental sites while supplies last.

The mask distribution is part of the Biden Administration's plan to make 400 million N-95 masks available for free to U.S. residents.

