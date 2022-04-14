Genetti Manor closing in Lackawanna County

There were events scheduled through this summer at Genetti Manor; any of those events after June will be moved to the Wilkes-Barre location.

Example video title will go here for this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — After more than 40 years in business, the lights will soon go out at Genetti Manor.

The property was recently sold and the sounds of celebrating inside the banquet hall will soon fall silent.

The director of sales at Genetti Manor said it was a combination of the pandemic and no events held and now the rising food and labor costs along with getting people to work.

People we spoke with are disappointed, hearing the venue will be closing.

"I think it's a huge loss for Dickson City. I really do. You know what, COVID has really been hard on a lot of people mentally, physically. I mean there's jobs out there now and nobody wants to work," said Melissa Valenza, manager of Dickson City Smoke Shop.

"It's sad to see it go but the last couple years, it hasn't been as busy as previous years. It was big for that Saint Patrick's day dinner they have there every year, weddings, and other stuff. I think with COVID everything has been shut down," added Eddie Barret of Blakely.

The popular venue has hosted so many weddings and parties over the years; that it was hard to find anyone who didn't have a memory inside the walls.

"A lot of weddings were had there. I was in my girlfriend's wedding and she had it there. It's beautiful on the inside," said Valenza.

There were events scheduled through this summer at Genetti Manor; any of those events after June will be moved to the Wilkes-Barre location.

If people wanted to hold their event in Lackawanna County, other area caterers have stepped in to help.

Those caterers have also offered to hire employees who won't have a job at Genetti Manor after the last event in June.