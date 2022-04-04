The 2022 Golden Gloves Boxing Central Region Championships Come To Dickson City For 3 Straight Weekends In April

Genetti Manor in Dickson City to host April 9, 16 and 23

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's amateur boxing's best. As the Golden Gloves Championships return to Lackawanna County for 3 straight weekends beginning April 9th.

"The Golden Gloves has been a part of me and Long Productions since the early 90's. We had 2 events that we had purchased through the franchise through our sponsors to get the 2 dates, and I was thrilled about that never knowing through the years that I would get the whole tournament through the Central. And that is really unique. It has been something in my heart that I have planned for many years to actually have Lackawanna County and the whole area host Golden Gloves all in our backyard," said Doug.

1 of the 12 fights on the 9th will include 15-year-old Olivia Ford from Western Wayne. She has been training with Shawn McFadden for the last year.

"We work on conditioning and strength training. We do a lot of pad work and just work on being patient in the ring," said Olivia.

We'll some of the boxers will by-pass the first two weekends on the 9th and 16 and head right to the finals on the 23rd with all 3 events at the Genetti Manor in Dickson City.

"It's awesome. It's great because of the area that a lot of us are from. You are already traveling a ways to be able to box, and stuff with such rural areas and what not and having it all right here kind of a fairly central location for everybody is awesome," said Chris.

"I am super excited to be honest to like get over there. It means a lot. It has always been my dream to box you know what I mean. So like I am super excited," said Onix.

"Oh yeah to say the least all the Dunmore guys we always get together. We haven't had the Golden Gloves in like 2 years since now and it's going to be good to get the thing back on the road," said Rocco.