Fall ball fundraiser to benefit veterans' services group held in Dickson City

The event was held from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fall ball fundraiser was held Saturday night to benefit a group called "Valhalla Veterans' Services."

The event was held at Genetti Manor in Dickson City.

The group is a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of services such as counseling and suicide prevention to veterans and first responders in Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.

Active service members, veterans, and first responders were honored with a night of dinner and dancing.

"This is honoring all the people out there in society who run towards danger when others run away. This is the time for us as veterans, as police, firefighters to kind of let down. Have a good time and spend time with each other," said Eric Darling with Valhalla Veteran's Services.

Veterans and first responders attending the event were encouraged to wear their uniforms while civilians were instructed to be black-tie.

Attendees enjoyed dining, dancing, and more at the event in Lackawanna County.