Fundraiser held in Scranton for woman battling cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County is rallying behind a 39-year-old woman battling stage three colon cancer.

Friends and family came together at JoJo's at the Donkey in Scranton to raise money for Jennifer Rempe Parr.

The fundraiser included lots of food, live music, t-shirts for sale, and 100 different raffle baskets.

"It's unfortunate what she's going through right now. Doing this and putting the event together means a lot not only to us but for her and the well-being of her health and the unborn child too," said Luis Quirindongo, godfather to Parr's child.