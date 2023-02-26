Fundraiser held for Armenti family in Lackawanna County

The family was having trouble dealing with medical bills, so the community decided to step in and help through a basket raffle.

BLAKELY, Pa. — American Legion Post 570 held a fundraiser for a family faced with financial hardship after an unexpected death.

The event benefitted the family of Maria Armenti, who passed away in December after a brief illness, leaving behind her husband and 3-year-old twin boys.

"It's been incredible all the love and support that we've been, you know, the people have shown us. We've had people just stop and do prayers with us, and it's just been really nice. You feel the love," said Tracy Grant, organizer.

Maria Armenti and her husband, John, owned and operated Armenti's Pizzeria in Olyphant.