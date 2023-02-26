Oldest church in Mahanoy City closing

The First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City will be holding its last service in March.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — After 162 years, a church in Schuylkill County announced they are closing its doors.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City voted to close the borough's oldest church due to the lack of active members and funding.

The church is older than Mahanoy City itself.

"It's like losing a family member. Basically, we all grew up here and spent huge chunk of our lives here in the building," said Gary Perna, Clerk of Session.

The First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City will be holding its last service on March 13 at 3 p.m.

