Fundraiser for school damaged by fire in Old Forge

Students at a Christian school in Lackawanna County lost their building to a fire a few weeks ago and the effort to rebuild took a big step forward Friday night.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — It was a packed house at Arcaro and Gennell's in Old Forge, but it wasn't just for the pizza.

The community, students, and teachers all came together to raise money to repair Triboro Christian Academy.

Flames tore through the building last month.

Workers were repairing and tarring the roof when the tar caught fire.

"It was a completely devastating day for us. We were totally overwhelmed. To see the smoke, to see the kids being evacuated, it was pretty surreal," said Erica Webber, Triboro Christian Academy Administrator.

It's a day eighth-grader Nadia Navarro won't soon forget.

She says as soon as the fire alarm started ringing, her mind immediately went to her little brother.

"It was just to get ourselves out of the building, and the little kids especially because my little brother was in the building as well. So my main thought going through my head was just to get my brother out, I didn't care about myself as much, just my brother," said Navarro.

Students learned virtually for a week after the fire.

The school was then gifted a temporary location in Taylor so all the students could get back to in-person learning.

"I don't think anybody really likes virtual, To me, to all be together is definitely amazing," said Kelsey Smith, eighth-grade.

There were more than 100 raffle baskets donated to the fundraiser, which drew in alums who say the school helped shaped them into who they are today.

"It's such a great school and I grew up there so I was worried it wouldn't come back or something and that was scary," said Monica Oakley, 2021 graduate.

"We've seen tremendous community support. We're so thankful and blessed that the community has come together for our school," said Webber.

School officials say money raised Friday night will go toward a new roof and classroom renovations.

There's no word on when students might be able to return to the school in Old Forge.