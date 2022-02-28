Triboro Christian Academy returns to class in donated space

Less than two weeks after a fire destroyed their school, students are back in a classroom.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Teachers and students from Triboro Christian Academy say they are grateful for their new temporary home on North Main Street in Taylor and what has come from the loss the fire brought.

Earlier this month, students and teachers of Triboro Christian Academy in Old Forge were rushing to get out of the building when it caught fire. Students practice fire drills in case of an emergency, and that day, it was the real thing.

"We were just shocked. We knew something was wrong, and to go out there and see a school that we love so much in ruins was really something to experience for sure," Ava Hastings said.

"There's a significant amount of damage to the sanctuary, which is where the auditorium is for the school as well. There's a significant amount of damage to our classrooms," said Erika Weber, an administrator for the school.

Teachers were able to get some items out of the school, but unfortunately, the kids had to go back to virtual learning. Weber says it didn't take long for them to receive what she calls a miracle.

"A business person came up to me and told me that we were able to use it, that God told him we could use this building, and we are blessed beyond measure. There truly aren't words."

It was only a week and a half that students were learning virtually, but they say they're happy to be back in a classroom.

"It's awesome that we get to be in class together and not online because we all know that no one really likes online school. It's just really good to see everyone," Asher Nichols said.

"It's really something that none of us wanted to do, just because we have a family bond here and to see those people every day, then just go without it. So we're really thankful to have this building right now," Hastings added.

Triboro Community Church is also hosting Sunday services in the building in Taylor.

It's still uncertain how long repairs will take on the building in Old Forge for the Triboro community to return home.