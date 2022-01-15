Fundraiser held in Lackawanna County for man battling cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser was held in Scranton on Saturday for a man battling brain cancer.
The fundraiser was at Main Ave Ice Cream in North Scranton and benefitted Bob Foley.
Even though it wasn't ice cream weather, that didn't stop people from coming to support Foley and enjoy some free tasty treats.
"This is awesome. They had a really great response to the GoFundMe that they did as well but this was awesome that Main Ave Ice Cream was doing this so we decided to come over and support," said Bridget Gianino of Scranton.
Cash donations were also accepted to help Foley and his family during this tough time.
