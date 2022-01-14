'Code Blue' alert for Lackawanna County

County officials are sounding the alarm ahead of forecasted cold weather.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County officials have issued a "Code Blue" alert ahead of the cold weather expected this weekend.

The alert is in effect for Lackawanna County from 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, to 8 a.m. on Monday, January 17.

Homeless individuals can access an emergency shelter at the following locations:

Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, (doors open at 8 p.m. during the week. Closed Wednesday. Weekend hours vary.)

St. Anthony's Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, (hours: 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, (hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

