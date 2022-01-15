Shiverfest returns to Scranton after COVID-19 hiatus

People took to the Lackawanna River in canoes and kayaks Saturday afternoon for an annual fundraiser that happens no matter the forecast.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's always a chilly time, but this year's below-freezing temperatures called on only those brave enough to take on the bone-chilling Lackawanna River for Shiverfest 2022.

"It's something to do in the wintertime you know most people want to sit inside. We figured nice day to get out. Enjoy the river," said Pete Scochin of Scott Township.

More than a dozen canoes and kayakers paddled three miles downriver from the Parker Street Landing to Sweeney's Beach in Scranton at their leisure.

Janet Fargo of Scranton was one of them.

"There was no snow, no wind. It was a little chilly, but the river was absolutely beautiful. It's always a good day on the river," said Fargo.

Others like Pete Scochin love the challenge.

"It's a little exciting to see the ice coming down beside ya. By the time you're done your paddles are frozen solid you know just that you can prove to yourself that you could bear this weather and still have fun on the river," said Scochin.

For many, Shiverfest has become an annual tradition. An opportunity for people to be able to get outside and have some winter fun.

"We've been doing this every year since the first year they've had it. Even last year, It was canceled because of COVID we came out on our own and did it, you know my whole family. We all enjoy it," said Scochin.

"We had eight members of my family, extended family out here and hopefully we get more next year," said Nathan Nudelman of Annapolis Maryland.

Shiverfest may seem like just some winter fun, but it's actually a fundraiser for the Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA), an organization that works to restore & conserve the Lackawanna River & its Watershed.

"We're developing trails and parks along with the river and river access points like this at Parker street and our landing sight down at Sweeney's beach so it helps us with that work and helps get the community involved," said Bernie McGurl of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

Scranton Fire Department's Rescue Services and Professional Water Rescue Spotters were along the river to keep an eye out for any issues.