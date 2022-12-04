FanFest fun for RailRiders home opener at PNC Field

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison has a preview of opening day festivities.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's a big day for baseball fans in our area opening night at PNC Field for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The party gets started at PNC Field with FanFest kicking off the opening night lineup of fun before the game starts.

FanFest is fun and games for all ages with a dunk tank, giant Connect 4, giant Jenga, cornhole, an inflatable climbing wall, inflatable axe throwing, and inflatable darts.

There's also music, food, and drinks available along with a big prize. Fans in attendance will have ten chances at $10,000.

To be eligible to win, you need to register as you enter the ballpark during FanFest. The RailRiders will select one fan at random from the entries for each inning. Selected individuals can win $10,000 if the in-game event listed below happens during their designated half-inning.

"I want someone to win $10,000. That would be fantastic. That's why we do the promotion. We plan on having the cameras check in on whoever the lucky contestant that's going to be participating in the contest for each respective inning," said RailRiders president John Adams.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a magnetic schedule. The first pitch of the game against the Norfolk Tides is at 6:35 p.m.

#OpeningNight ... Enough said. 💥 Get your 🎟️ for our #OffTheRails evening against the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m.: https://www.milb.com/scranton-wb/tickets/single-game-tickets Posted by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Check out our 2022 schedule -- with six games added at the end of September! ⚾ 🗓️ ⏳ #OffTheRails



Single game tickets are coming on March 8th! For season tickets, visit: https://t.co/tROEeARtGW pic.twitter.com/O1mpsQZkLY — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) February 19, 2022

