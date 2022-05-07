Four injured after car slams into house in Scranton

The crash happened just before midnight along Cedar Avenue in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Scranton.

Officials say it happened just before midnight along Cedar Avenue in the city's south side.

A vehicle ran off the road, hit at least two other cars, and then slammed into a home.

Four people were injured.

Part of Cedar Avenue was closed for hours as police investigated what caused the wreck.

