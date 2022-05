Both lanes of Route 6 are shut down between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road near Wysox due to a crash.

WYSOX, Pa. — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Bradford County.

PennDOT says Route 6 near Wysox is shut down because of a crash.

Both lanes of Route 6 are shut down between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road.

A detour using Route 187 is in place.

PennDOT expects the road to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.