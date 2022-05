The tractor-trailer crashed into the house in Hegins Township Friday morning.

HEGINS, Pa. — A tractor-trailer smashed into a home Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

Pictures from the Sacramento Community Fire Company show the wreck along East Main Street in Hegins Township.

The truck crashed into the home around 8:15 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside for a time.

There are no reports of any injuries inside the house.

There is no word on what led to the crash.