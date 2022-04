The firefighters from five different companies used the Via Appia building to conduct their exercises.

TAYLOR, Pa. — About 40 firefighters from five different companies spent the evening in Lackawanna County training in an old building.

The old Via Appia building in Taylor will be torn down and renovated into a credit union.

Before that happens, the firefighters used the building to practice searches, roof cutting, and using fire hoses.

The firefighters will return to the building in Lackawanna County on Sunday for more training.