SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire in Scranton damaged a building that houses several apartments and a business Monday night.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. along Jefferson Avenue in the city.

The building houses five apartments and a business; everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Officials in Scranton say the fire started in the third floor apartment but the cause is still under investigation.