Helping victims of Scranton fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday morning's fire in Scranton left several families without a home and sent three firefighters to the hospital.

The building is part of a complex run by the Scranton Housing Authority.

Investigators say an electrical problem sparked the fire between the walls of two units. People who live there are still in shock.

Ishalamayra Fred lived in one of the apartments.

"We were able to knock on the neighbor's door and make sure all the kids or the pets were out, and everybody was able to be out on time. One second later, you know, everything could have been the wrong way."

Scranton fire investigators determined the fire started in the wall between Fred's apartment and her neighbor's. She said she noticed sparks coming from the outlet where her microwave was and called the Scranton Housing Authority to report the problem, but it was too late.

"The power could have been shut off, and then we wouldn't lose our stuff. We at least would have something. Everything we worked for 12 years, it's literally gone. It's gone."

The Red Cross is now helping several families with temporary housing, food, and clothes. The Scranton Housing Authority is working on more permanent housing for its tenants.

"Because of the size of the families, we have to put them in bigger apartments which we're working on today, but we should have everybody housed as soon as the end of this week," said Karl Lynott, an official with the Scranton Housing Authority

Firefighters cut power to other apartments while they battled the blaze. Neighbors say they worry a fire could happen in the other buildings.

"I think it was an unfortunate incident, isolated, we hope, but the fire department is actually going to check later this week just to confirm that everything is up to code, and we'll go from there," said Lynott.

The Scranton Housing Authority says once investigators say it's safe to enter, residents will be able to go in and get some of their belongings.

The three firefighters who were hurt were released from the hospital.